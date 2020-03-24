Peoria health officials give update on COVID-19 pandemic, no new cases reported in area

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City/County Health Department is providing a daily update in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tri-County region, covering Peoria, Tazewell, and Woodford counties, has not seen a new case of the virus since Monday. In total, there are five cases in Peoria and three in Woodford; There are 31 pending tests total.

Public Health Administrator Monica Hendrickson said all of the patients are in self-isolation at their respective homes. One of the first diagnosed patience in the region is near full-recovery.

There is also one case in Marshall County and one in Livingston County, and eight in McLean County; one of the McLean County patients, a woman in her 70s, died.

Center for Prevention of Abuse CEO Carol Merna said their Peoria shelter is at 50% capacity and there has been a gradual increase in phone calls to the crisis hotline as more people are staying at home. The CFPA hotline is 1-800-559-SAFE (7233).

For more information on local resources, visit https://www.pcchd.org/.