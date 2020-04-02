21 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Tri-County area; Peoria Police Chief urges community to take it ‘seriously’

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City/County Health Department said there are now 21 positive COVID-19 cases in the Tri-County area.

On Thursday, the health department’s administrator Monica Hendrickson said there are nine confirmed cases in Peoria County and six each in Tazewell and Woodford counties.

Peoria Police Chief Loren Marion said there are people in the community not taking the pandemic or the stay at home order seriously.

A shopper at an Aldi in Peoria on Wednesday “thought it would be funny to cough on an individual and act like they had the virus and may have even mentioned they had it,” Marion said. “That is taken very seriously. The officers that responded did a good job and reported the incident. […] The case went forward to the state’s attorney.”

“I personally contacted the state’s attorney for a review of charges as well, and it appears at this time, that there will be additional charges coming forward,” Marion continued. “So in the future when we have those cases, we will address them quickly and take them very serious[ly].”

Peoria Mayor Jim Ardis said community members are putting their family members and neighbors at risk for not following Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive order.

“Going forward, just do it,” Ardis said. “For everyone’s safety.”

