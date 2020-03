PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There are 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the Tri-County area, the Peoria City/County Health Department said Wednesday.

The numbers have not changed from Tuesday; Peoria County has seven, Woodford County has five, and Tazewell County has four. There are two people awaiting test results and are under investigation at local hospitals, but do not necessarily reside in the Tri-County area.