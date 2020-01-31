Peoria health officials say the flu is more concerning than coronavirus

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Recent news of the coronavirus coming to the United States has had many people nervous and worrying about catching the disease.

Some U.S. airlines such as Delta, United, and American Airlines have even suspended flights traveling to and from China.

However, Tracy Terlinde, a disease specialist at the Peoria City-County Health Department, said Illinoians have little to worry about when it comes to the infectious disease. She said there is something else that should be a bigger concern.

“Influenza is much more concerning than the coronavirus,” Terlinde said.

Terlinde said she’s been tracking cases of influenza in the tri-county area. She said the rates are higher than normal.

“Currently, we have 816 positive tests in the tri-county area with 18 requiring hospitalization,” Terlinde said.

Terlinde said the World Health Organization reported the death rate for influenza is at 6.7 percent while the coronavirus is only at about 2 percent.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin recently said the two individuals confirmed to have the coronavirus in Chicago are being treated and expected to be fine. However, he said it’s still something that should still be monitored.

“Let’s not panic, but let’s be sensitive that this is becoming a world-wide challenge,” Durbin said. “We’ve got to watch for it in the United States, treat it quickly and those particularly vulnerable to influenza should be very, very careful.”

Terlinde also said both viruses share symptoms similar to the common cold, but she said if you haven’t recently been to Wuhan, China or been in contact with anyone who has, your risk of catching the coronavirus is very low.

She said in the meantime it’s much more worth it to take extra precaution against influenza.

“Get your flu shot,” Terlinde said. “Wash your hands, stay away from sick people, sanitize, wipe your desk down, wipe your pens down.”