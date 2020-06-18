Peoria Heart of Illinois fair postponed

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The 2020 Heart of Illinois (HOI) fair is officially postponed until further notice.

The announcement came out through a post on the HOI fair Facebook. It would have taken place between July 14 and July 18. The organization cited health concerns and meeting the Restore Illinois guidelines set by Gov. J.B. Pritzker as the motivating reasons for postponing the fair.

On their website, the organization gave a statement on the matter:

EXPOSITION GARDENS has made the difficult decision to postpone the 2020 Heart of Illinois Fair scheduled for July 14-18. We were holding out hope that we might still be able to open the gates for some summer family fun. Unfortunately, it would be unwise and impractical to open trying to meet the Governor’s current Restore Illinois guidelines. Even if the state goes to Phase 4 at the end of June, we would be limited on the number of attendees and would face daunting challenges to meet all safety guidelines. At this time, we are forced to postpone until a new date can be set later in the year.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected