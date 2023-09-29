PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria Heights police were called to 3818 N. Prospect Rd in Peoria Heights for an armed robbery on Friday.

The Peoria Heights police Facebook post states officers were called around 4:15 p.m. for reports of an armed robbery at a business.

Officers found the victim who was an employee of the business and claimed four men stole $200, her cell phone, and iPad before fleeing west in a black car.

The employee was unharmed and the robbery is being investigated.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Peoria Heights police at (309) 688-3461.