CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — The second annual Bridge-to-Bridge River Drive kicked off Saturday throughout Peoria Heights, Lacon, Chillicothe, Henry and Spring Bay.

The Peoria Heights Arts Collaborative hosted the weekend festivities.

Events in the various communities include farmer’s markets, a car show and a bridge to bridge scavenger hunt.

Jane Johnson is the president of the arts collaborative. She said the mission is to highlight the Illinois River communities from the McCluggage Bridge to the Henry Bridge.

“It’s an opportunity for local artists, performing, visual and culinary to just kind of get out there and show what all these small town communities have to offer,” said Johnson.

Johnson says the community involvement for the event is continuously growing.

For a full list of events visit www.peoriaheightsarts.com/bridge-to-bridge.