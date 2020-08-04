Peoria Heights Assistant Fire Chief dies at 84

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Heights Fire department announced the passing of Assistant Chief Don Faulkner at the age of 84 Monday.
Faulkner has served in the Peoria Heights Fire Department for 63 years.
Visitation and funeral arrangements should be announced soon.
