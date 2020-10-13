Peoria Heights begins hydrant flushing this week: here’s what you need to know

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — The Village of Peoria Heights is undergoing hydrant flushing starting Monday, Oct. 12.
According to village officials, this means neighbors should refrain from using water for laundry purposes, as their laundry may experience discoloration as a result. Hydrant flushing is expected to happen from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.
The village website included a schedule for the hydrant flushing, which can be viewed below:
- Monday, Oct. 12
- North of Seiberling, west of Prospect
- Tuesday, Oct. 13
- East of Prospect from Glen to Voss including Grandview
- Wednesday, Oct. 14
- Galena area below the bluff
- Thursday, Oct. 15
- West of Prospect from Hines to Toledo
- Friday, Oct. 16
- South of Hines, west of Prospect
Those wishing to learn more about the hydrant flushing can call the Water Office at (309) 686-2375.
