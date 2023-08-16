PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — A KDB Group attorney announced in Tuesday evening’s Board of Trustees meeting that the Village had terminated a contract with KDB.

The attorney said the group was surprised and that they were originally wanting consent to sublease the pump house on East Kingman Avenue.

There had been issues with the KDB Group not paying taxes, but the attorney said it was an oversight and paid within 48 hours. He said they had planned for the building to be a dessert shop while the Board of Trustees suggested the building be used as a museum.

Some board members questioned the future of the group since they recently put multiple properties up for sale, including the Betty Jayne Theater and Sankoty Lakes.

WMBD reached out to the Peoria Heights mayor for comment but has yet to hear back.