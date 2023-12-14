PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — Finances are headed in the right direction for Peoria Heights, according to Mayor Michael Phelan.

Phelan said the village is in its fifth year of budget surpluses, with $3 million in the general fund and $1.8 million in the water fund. The capital budget has $1.4 million for infrastructure upgrades.

“I think the success is that we are continuing to run surpluses where we can provide good service to people,” he said.

Sales tax, up five percent this year, serves as a major source of revenue for the village. Phelan said it’s important to grow the sales tax base to pay their bills so they don’t have to rely on property taxes.

“It’s sales tax that really helps us pay for all of the services. It helps us pay for public works, for fire and for police. We’ve also been able to lower property tax rate in the village,” he said.

As a harbinger of economic development in the village, the TIF business development district returned $500,000 to businesses and $160,000 to the school district.

“We’re excited about new businesses opening in the future…the local economy is doing quite well. Beck’s is a huge development, it’s probably one of the biggest developments to occur in a long time in the village,” said Phelan.

One major challenge for the coming year is upgrading the water system, which is “in great need from well to customer for improvements,” said Phelan.

The village has considered selling the utility, but Phelan said he would prefer to keep it.

“We have to improve our water system from filtration to replacement of water mains, to replacement of lead service lines. We have millions of dollars in improvements that need to be accomplished over the next several years,” he said.

The village has also secured millions in federal grants to make improvements to Prospect Rd. and replace water mains and lead service lines.

“We’re trying to improve the quality of life, the safety of the road that runs through the heart of the village and our downtown area. That will be wider more accessible sidewalks, a bike lane on Prospect, and consistent landscaping and sidewalks to War Memorial,” he said.

In a similar vein, they have applied for grants to fix up the Monroe Avenue neighborhood from Toledo to War Memorial.

“That would be consistent lighting and landscaping and a new road. We hope that will help anchor and stabilize our neighborhoods, so we’re really investing in neighborhoods,” said Phelan.

A major goal for the village is to develop a hotel, ideally a 50 to 60 room key boutique hotel.

“It’s a hotel that’s going to encourage people who are coming here for the day for music, for public art or for dinner, to stay overnight…We like them coming for coffee, we like them coming for lunch, we like them coming for dinner. But we’d like to keep them and spend more money,” said Phelan.

There were plans with KDB Group to build a hotel on Prospect St., but the partnership was terminated once the investment firm decided to pause all projects in the Greater Peoria region.

“They had promised a hotel for the village of Peoria Heights and that’s going to be one of the challenges in the future. It doesn’t appear that hotel they had planned is going to come to fruition,” said Phelan.

The village also hired two police officers and a fire chief, Dan Decker.

Decker’s hire came after a controversial plan to work with the Peoria Fire Department fell through. Decker will be overseeing the department transition from an all-volunteer force to a hybrid model with paid and volunteer firefighters.