PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) – A local business is helping community members show their support for Ukraine following the invasion by Russian troops.

Peoria Flag & Decorating Company in Peoria Heights has yard signs of the Ukrainian flag available for purchase.

Over the last week, the president of Peoria Flag and Decorating Co., John Blasek, said they received requests for Ukrainian flags. He said due to strong demand, many flag manufacturers don’t have the product available.

Due to flags not being available, Blasek said he decided to create yard signs of the Ukrainian flag.

“I got the proper colors and that, and just printed them up. We’ve sold about a dozen or so far, and we’ve gotten a few calls on them. So, if people wanted to show their support they can get one from us,” Blasek said.

Blasek said that community members interested in the signs can call or visit the store.