Peoria Heights cancels St. Patrick’s Day street party, several restaurants and bars will still host events

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — On Thursday, the Village of Peoria Heights announced it would not close down Prospect Road for the St. Patrick’s Day street party.

Village officials also said businesses and restaurants can still hold planned events.

W.E. Sullivan’s is planning on hosting a smaller version of their festivities planned for the day. Owner Billy Blasek says they always follow health department requirements and keep a safe and sanitized environment.

“What people don’t realize is on a daily basis is we deal with our health department and we’ve been trained to sanitize and take precautions for the most at-risk people,” said Blasek.

Village officials say neighbors should educate themselves and make their own decisions on what events to attend.

Billy Blasek, the owner at W.E. Sullivan’s, says he doesn’t think COVID-19 concerns will stop people from partying.

“With all of the great restaurants and bars in our area, I don’t think there’s going to be a lack of places for people to go,” said Blasek.

Festivities at W.E. Sullivan’s start at 8 a.m. on St. Patrick’s Day.