Peoria Heights discussing future of fire department

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — The future of a central Illinois village’s fire department is being discussed at a special meeting this weekend.

This Saturday, August 1st, the Village of Peoria Heights will be discussing three different options for fire protection following the current chief’s retirement later this year. Village mayor, Mike Phelan said all three present unique opportunities for the village.

“In my mind public safety is the most important thing we need to focus on,” Phelan said.

Currently, the village’s fire protection consists of an all-volunteer team who respond to fires from their private residences. Current Chief Greg Walters is retiring in November and Mayor Phelan and the village are discussing alternatives.

“Chief Walters really handles a bulk of the calls in the daytime,” Phelan said. “We are a volunteer fire department and a lot of our folks simply work during the daytime, it’s been a huge challenge as is with any organization to get volunteers in today’s world because people tend to be very busy.”

At a special meeting Saturday morning, Phelan, the village board and citizens will discuss three different possibilities for fire protection in the Heights.

Option 1: A duty crew would be employed by the city for day-side protection with volunteers working holidays and weekends.

“I think a duty crew is one of the preferred options,” Phelan said.

Option 2: Contracting with the City of Peoria for fire protection service.

Mayor Jim Ardis said the city of Peoria has heard from the village about the manner and that the fire chief will be attending the meeting on Saturday.

“They approached us about potentially providing service to Peoria Heights,” Ardis said.

Mayor Phelan said Peoria Heights and Peoria already have a working relationship pertaining to 911 dispatching and public works.

“This isn’t the first time the Heights has approached the city of Peoria,” Phelan said.

Option 3: Creating the village’s own employed fire district with the tax base to support it.

Phelan says that third option is the most difficult and complicated, but isn’t being ruled out just yet.

“We’re not ruling that out, but I’d say that’s third on the list of priorities, but we’ll see what the board says on Saturday,” Phelan said.

Mayor Ardis said the city of Peoria is willing to lend a helping hand if needed.

“It could be a short term arrangement just to get them further down the road with what they need to do,” Ardis said. “Or it could end up being a long-term arrangement where we end up covering Peoria Heights for a longer period of time, but that’s what neighbors do, is help each other out in times like this.”

Phelan acknowledged there’s differing opinions, but ultimately they will choose what’s best for the village’s public safety.

“There is no perfect solution to this because it’s such a polarizing issue you’ve got people on complete opposite ends of the spectrum so no matter what decision is made, someone is not going be happy with it,” Phelan said.

Phelan said Saturdays meeting is just discussion based and that no final action is expected to take place.

