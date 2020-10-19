Peoria Heights discussing part-time fire chief at Tuesday night meeting

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — The village of Peoria Heights will vote Tuesday night to determine the future of its volunteer fire department as Fire Chief Greg Walters heads towards retirement.

At Tuesday’s meeting, board members will vote to open and post a new position for a part-time fire chief.

Village administrator Dustin Sutton said they hope whoever they choose to hire will look to ‘rejuvenate’ the village’s volunteer fire department. They said they hope that person will recruit new volunteers.

Sutton also said this is the first step in seeing if the volunteer fire department is a viable option for the village to continue its fire protection.

If passed, Sutton said they will start accepting applications for the job as soon as possible to begin the hiring process.

Village Trustee Brandon Wisenburg said they are looking for someone with daytime availability. He said the plan has been in the works before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sutton said residents can expect no changes in their fire service. The board will vote on this Tuesday night.

