Peoria Heights Fire Department to receive more than $25,000 in grant funding

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — More than $25,000 in grant funding will be provided to Peoria Heights Fire Department to purchase equipment.

State Sen. Dave Koelher (D-Peoria) said reliable and well-maintained equipment is vital for first responders to handle emergencies as efficiently as possible.

“By ensuring that the men and women who protect us have necessary equipment, we are keeping our communities and our first responders safer,” Koehler said.

Several grants of up to $26,000 each are being awarded as part of the Small Equipment Grant Program, which was created to provide grants for the purchase of small firefighting and ambulance devices.

“Departments have had to make tough financial decisions, especially this year during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Illinois State Fire Marshal Matt Perez. “Ensuring our first responders in Illinois have properly functioning lifesaving equipment they need to perform their duties safely, while protecting their communities, is our top priority.”

The full list of grant recipients is available here.