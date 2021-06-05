Peoria Heights firefighters extinguish residential fire

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Heights Fire Department responded to a fire near Moneta and Atlantic Ave. Saturday.

According to a Peoria Heights Fire Department Facebook post, firefighters were notified that smoke was coming out of a one-story residence at 1:27 p.m. Firefighters found heavy smoke coming out of the attic and rear of the building when they arrived on the scene.

The fire was extinguished within eight minutes of firefighters getting dispatched. The West Peoria Fire Department also responded to assist with ventilation and overhaul activities.

The rear storage room of the residence suffered heavy fire and smoke damage, with moderate smoke damage extending throughout the rest of the home.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.