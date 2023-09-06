PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — The village of Peoria Heights has a series of events this weekend dedicated to celebrating 125 years of its incorporation.

There will be six events going on including the Taste of the Heights on Thursday and live music throughout the weekend. There will also be an artisanal market and an amusement park.

Peoria Heights Chamber of Commerce President Barb Milaccio said that the village is a special community.

“People will grow up here in Peoria, they’ll come back and raise their family in Peoria Heights so it’s a wonderful community and businesses support these residents as well so it’s just the community camaraderie that we have here that makes it so special,” she said.

The village was originally named Prospect Heights but had to change the name after there was a place in the Chicagoland area with the same name. Peoria Heights was incorporated in 1898.