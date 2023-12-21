PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — A vote earlier this week by the Peoria Heights Village Board to shut down a proposal to develop the old pump house property could be seen as a way to get more control over the property.

That’s the word from Trustee Beth Khazzam who said it was just “cleaner” to vote on KDB Group’s proposal to put a dessert and bakery store into the property which located on East Kingman Avenue.

“This puts the pump house back into our control. I want the best for our property and am looking for a tenant that is synergistic with the neighborhood,” she said, noting the building is literally located in area surrounded by homes.

Trustees voted not to renew a lease with the developer group which was entered into previously. The village has long owned the building and the idea was to lease it and get it back on the tax rolls to generate income for schools, the village and other taxing bodies, said Mayor Mike Phelan.

The mayor said the village learned only an hour or so before their Tuesday night meeting that the deal with the tenant for the pump house had fallen through. That seemed to be enough to convince the entire board to move on, he said.

The vote by the trustees means the village could look elsewhere for developers. The no vote came after it was learned the person who was considering the sublease from KDB backed out.

Phelan said on Thursday that he’s been in several meetings with people who are interested in developing the Depression-era building which once pumped water to the Heights water tower.

In August, the village terminated a contract with the KDG Group who owned the property but wanted to sublease it to the bakery. At that meeting, it was announced there had been issues with the group not paying taxes on the property; an issue that was quickly resolved.

A representative of KDG said at that meeting the group wanted a dessert shop while trustees had wanted the building to be used as a museum.

The KDB Group, which is owned by Kim Blickenstaff, announced they were reevaluating operations in the Peoria area in January. At one point, Blickenstaff and his companies were behind nearly a dozen projects in the area which were hailed as possible game changers for the communities.

However, that changed earlier this year when he put nearly everything he owned up for sale. No official reason has ever been released as to why that happened.

Khazzam said the village has continued to reach out to KDG, still a major property owner within the Heights, to have “conversations” on how to help find either buyers or renters. Regarding the pump house, it was just time.

“Too much time has gone by and we just needed to make it a productive property. We are better suited to be doing that at this time then they are.”