PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Actors simulated a car crash caused by drunk driving at Peoria Heights High School Friday. The event was put on by OSF Healthcare and showed students a realistic scenario of what can happen if you drive under the influence.

Police officers and firefighters also simulated procedures they would employ if the situation were to happen. The high school has its prom Saturday, and this is the first time they have put on the event since the COVID-19 pandemic.

School principal Terry Mooney said that he hopes students can learn from seeing something like this in person.

“I think this gives our students an opportunity to see a real-life situation that takes place, unfortunately, way too often, and gives them somewhat of an idea of the events that go through that evening and hopefully sinks in a little more with them,” Mooney said.

Mooney also mentioned that while teenagers often think events like this can’t happen to them, it is a very real possibility.

“I think the personal connections that high school students have and the impact that it has when an accident like this takes place, those are your friends that are in the car and unfortunately, you have situations where someone may pass away,” Mooney said.

Motor vehicle accidents are one of the leading causes of death for teens and young adults.