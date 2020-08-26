A person at Peoria Heights High School is ‘presumed’ to have contracted COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — Someone has either “tested positive or is presumed to be infected” with COVID-19 at Peoria Heights High School (PHHS), officials said in a letter to families Tuesday.

The letter stated those who were in close contact with the individual are being identified and monitored by the Peoria City/County Health Department to further prevent the spread of the virus. Those individuals will also be asked to self-quarantine.

PHHS is sanitizing equipment, surfaces, door handles, and any other area officials suspect need to be wiped down. Social distancing and mask requirements are still in place.

PHHS officials said they are following guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention as well as guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Peoria City/County Health Department.

