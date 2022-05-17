PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — On Tuesday, May 17, there was a street dedication to honor the memory of longtime Peoria Heights Superintendent Roger Bergia.

Bergia spent his entire 52-year career in district 325 schools. Even after he retired, he continued to work in the district as its part-time treasurer.

He also mentored countless students over the decades, which he did all the way up to his death in late March of this year.

“It’s humbling, it’s wonderful, surreal. He would be honored and humbled. He never did this for recognition. He did it out of love of the Heights, the community and the children,” said both Beth Anglin and Amy Carr, Bergia’s daughters.

“It just makes you feel wonderful. It makes you feel great that he was so well thought of,” said Valerie Bergia, Roger’s late wife.

When they were younger, Bergia’s grandchildren thought he was a bus driver instead of a superintendent. Now, as part of an inside joke, the family wears gold bus necklaces.