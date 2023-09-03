PEORIA HEIGHTS Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Valley Yacht and Canoe Club in Peoria Heights is raising money for Alzheimer’s by hosting their cardboard boat race.

This year brought the event to the public, allowing anyone to participate in the race.

Tim Ward won the cardboard boat race a few years ago, Sunday he watched his grandson win the 1st place prize.

“It’s fun I mean its a pass along, we won a few years back like ten years ago and for him to be able to repeat this process makes me feel really good,” said Ward.

He says the Ivy Club has raised over $30,000 dollars for Alzheimer’s research in the past decade.