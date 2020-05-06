Peoria Heights leaders discuss local stimulus plan

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — The mayor of Peoria Heights said the village is moving forward with its projects and making sure its local businesses are staying afloat.

Mayor Michael Phelan unveiled a local stimulus plan for village businesses disadvantaged by the pandemic on Tuesday. The Village Board unanimously adopted the plan, with one abstention due to a personal business interest that could benefit. Phelan said the village is setting aside $330,000 for the purpose of helping businesses within the village’s two Business Development Districts make their mortgage or rent payments. One-time grants of up to $1,500 will be made available to applicants on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“We have a very close community,” Phelan said. “We know our businesses, which are primarily family owned. We immediately had great concern. We can do this for them, and we wouldn’t do this if we couldn’t afford it.”

Phelan said plans are moving forward for upcoming projects and potential ones in the village, including a new boutique hotel, a popcorn and candy shop, and a rooftop bar.

Additionally, the mayor said he is enforcing Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s extended stay-at-home order.

This story will be updated.

Watch the full press conference below.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected