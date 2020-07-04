Peoria Heights leaders discussing future of Village’s fire department

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — The Village of Peoria Heights is discussing the future of the Village’s fire department.

In light of fire chief Greg Walters retiring in November, the Village is looking at four options to continue offers its’ fire service.

First: The Village could employ a first-shift crew, with volunteer firefighters taking over after hours while under supervision of a part-time fire chief.

Second: The Village could outsource fire service to the City of Peoria.

Third: The Village could create its’ own Fire Protection District. This would likely add another item on the tax bill. Village trustee Brandon Brandon Wisenburg says this has been done in many other small towns around the state.

The fourth option was brought up by Mayor Mike Phelan, according to a document obtained by WMBD.

Phelan brought up the idea of naming an interim fire chief to give the Village Board more time to make a decision.

As of now, Mayor Phelan says it’s all up to funding.

A decision will hopefully be made this month