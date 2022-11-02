PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — A man has been arrested for residential arson in regards to a fire that occurred on Oct. 23.

Peoria Heights Police Department posted on Facebook Wednesday afternoon that Skylar M. Walker, 32, was arrested for the arson at 1016 E. Rouse Avenue on the morning of Oct. 23.

The Oct. 23 fire was described as “catastrophic” by the Peoria Heights Fire Department. The top floor of a two-story home collapsed, and surrounding homes suffered exterior damage.

Walker has been charged with residential arson and transported to Peoria County Jail.