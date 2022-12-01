PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria Heights man pleaded guilty Thursday after his indictment for residential arson.

Skylar M. Walker, age 32, appeared in court Tuesday where he entered a not guilty plea. He is facing a class one felony of residential arson for an incident that occurred on Oct. 23 in the 1000 block of East Rouse Avenue in Peoria Heights

If convicted, Walker could be sentenced to between four and 15 years in prison.

Walker was appointed a public defender and will return to court on Feb. 16 for scheduling.