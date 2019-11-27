Peoria Heights man will spend more than 50 years in prison for killing baby

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. — A Peoria Heights man has been sentenced to 58 years for the death of a 17-month-old boy.

In September, Joshua Rutledge was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Rowen Shriver.

Records show police were called to Rutledge’s house on Oct. 17, 2017. According to the Peoria Journal Star, when first responders arrived they found Rowan not breathing. Rutledge claims the baby fell out of his bed and he tried to revive him with CPR.

Prosecutors argued Rutledge had been beating Rowan ever since he started dating the boy’s mother.

Court records show Judge Katherine Gorman sentenced Joshua Rutledge Tuesday to 58 years though allowed him time served which is 720 days.