Peoria Heights moving forward to fill Fire Chief position

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — The village of Peoria Heights is moving forward to fill a position for a new volunteer fire department chief Tuesday.

The move came up as the current volunteer fire department chief Greg Walters plans to retire.

Members of the Peoria Heights Board of Trustees currently disagree on whether the position should be part-time or full-time.

Fire Chief Greg Walters said he would like the position to be full time.

“My push was obviously for a full time position because there is a lot of stuff fire chiefs have to do during the daytime, and a part-time guy might not have opportunity to get it all done,” Walters said.

The board of trustees will make the desition on the new chiefs hours and pay depending on the qualifications of who they choose to fill the position.

Walters says he encourages people to join the Peoria Heights volunteer fire department and said that they have had fewer people willing to join since the COVID-19 Pandemic started.

You can apply to volunteer on the Peoria Heights Fire department’s website.

