PEORIA HEIGHTS Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Heights has its first recreational marijuana dispensary.

Cookies dispensary served hundreds of customers at Saturday’s grand opening. Another Cookies dispensary opened in Bloomington in October.

Cookies is known for its high-quality cannabis and clothing. Lee Ann Benge said the national brand had its design team specifically design merchandise for Peoria Heights.

“Cookies actually designed a special clothing line specific for Peoria Heights,” said Benge. “We have Peoria ice hoodies, there’s some cool merchandise in there that was specifically designed by the cookies design team for this area.”

Cookies will be opening their next dispensary location in Chicago.