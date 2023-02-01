PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Heights Police Department issued a warning Wednesday morning about a phone scam attempting to extort money from residents over the phone.

According to the warning posted on Facebook, a person on the phone will claim to be a representative of PHPD and inform the recipient that they are “wanted” and need to either turn themselves in or pay a fine over the phone.

PHPD said this is not true and that if a person is wanted by the law, an officer will come to their home to speak with them directly.

The department does not take payments over the phone.

If you receive this type of call, PHPD recommends hanging up and blocking the number.