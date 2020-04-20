Peoria Heights pedal bus hits the brakes on opening plans

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — A new Peoria Heights business is hitting the brakes on opening.

Pedal Your Own Party, a pedal bus, was initially set to open this weekend, but those plans have been put on hold.

Each week is costing owners about $3,000 in expenses as they wait to open and make reservations.

Despite the delay, owner Jody Summers says he’s staying positive and looking forward to the end of the stay at home order.

“We do have a couple reservations that we’ve had to move and I’ve talked to the folks who have reservations and they’re excited about doing it, and so that’s what I’m most excited about,” said Summers.

Each reservation lasts 90 minutes and takes a route through Peoria Heights.

Summers says they plan on starting up as soon as the stay at home order is over.