One person shot in Peoria Heights

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Heights Police Department has confirmed a shooting that took place Thursday morning at the 500 block of Prospect Lane.

Emergency crews are on-scene attending to the victim. WMBD has a crew headed to the scene at this time.

(UPDATE: 11:40 a.m.) — Police are not providing additional information at the scene for now.

(UPDATE: 12:20 p.m.) — Two squad cars are on the scene. Police confirmed that one person has been shot. A crime scene investigator arrived just moments ago. Details on the shooting are not being released at this point.

(UPDATE: 1:35 p.m.) — A fax sent to WMBD confirmed Thursday around 10:46 a.m., officers found one male subject with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower extremities at 512 E. Prospect Lane.

Officers and AMT personnel gave the subject first aid before transporting him to OSF ER.

The report indicated no suspect information will be released for the time being.

This story will be updated as more information has become available.

