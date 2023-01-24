UPDATE (4:00 p.m.) — Peoria Heights Police have made one arrest in connection to a shots fired incident on Tuesday.

A man was taken into custody and charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge, possession of a firearm with no FOID, possession of ammunition with no FOID, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

The investigation is ongoing.

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Heights Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident Tuesday.

According to a Peoria Heights police Facebook post, the incident occurred shortly after midnight near Illinois and Cox avenues.

There are currently no injuries reported in connection to this incident.

This incident remains under investigation.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.