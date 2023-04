PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Heights Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing man Wednesday.

According to their Facebook post, 47-year-old Vincent Wallace was last seen the first week of February.

Police stated that he is 5-foot, 10-inches tall and has a medical condition that puts him in danger.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria Heights police at (309) 688-3461.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.