PEORIA HEIGHTS Ill. (WMBD) — For 125 years, Peoria Heights has been known for its beautiful sights, the downtown area, and of course the food. Kicking off the 125th-anniversary celebration will be the taste of Peoria Heights on Sept. 7.

Chamber member Matt Wigginton said all ages will be able to show their appreciation for the heights.

“It all focuses and revolves around a great time for our families. So we’re going to have a set-up with a more of an amusement area to appeal to our younger folks, appealing to people as young as three to people as old as 125,” said Wigginton.

Hugh Higgins started Taste of Peoria Heights in 2013. He’s said what makes Peoria Heights special is the beauty that lies within the village.

“You have Grandview Drive which was dubbed WMBD, the world’s most beautiful drive, a long time ago by Teddy Roosevelt. So you have the Illinois River, forest park nature center, Detweiler Park you have this beautiful landscape of a background of tranquility, and then you have this bustling activity too, but still, it’s slow enough. It’s quaint, but it still has city charm,” said Higgins.

Along with the taste of Peoria Heights, the following days will feature a car show, along with a Mr.Peoria Heights competition.

A full list of events can be found on the Chamber of Peoria Heights website.