Peoria Heights prepares to host 63 artists at the 2021 Fine Arts Fair

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — Sixty-three artists will set up shop along Prospect Road in Peoria Heights on Saturday, May 22.

The 2021 Peoria Heights Fine Arts Fair is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. Admission is free and tents will be spaced out to allow social distancing.

One artist, Rick “Dienzo” Blanco, will showcase his “pop surrealism” canvases. This is his first time being a vendor at the Peoria Heights Fine Arts Fair. He is among nearly two-thirds of the new vendors at this year’s fair.

“Specific to this event is the silent auction,” Blanco said. “The proceeds are going to benefit the Peoria Heights Fine Arts Fair. They’re providing scholarships for young, up-and-coming artists, and that’s near and dear to my heart. That means a lot to me. I try to mentor students as well.”

Blanco made a portrait of Abraham Lincoln to contribute to the silent auction. He said it is his homage to his new hometown in Illinois after moving from Los Angeles in 2020.

The Peoria Heights Arts Collaborative is sponsoring the event.