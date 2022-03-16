PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — On Wednesday, the Village of Peoria Heights and its local businesses prepped for an all-day St. Patrick’s Day celebration Thursday morning.

Some bar owner said they expect to see thousands flock to the villages many bars and shops to celebrate the first regular St. Patrick’s Day in two years.

To accommodate the festivities Thursday, Peoria Heights Police Chief Dustin Sutton said at midnight, barricades will be put up at Prospect Road from Marietta Avenue to Seiberling Avenue. Sutton said drivers will be able to turn left and right on Marietta to detour Prospect.

Business owners in the area said they’re hoping for large crowds and good weather.

“I think people are excited spring is finally here and warmer weather, we’re excited to put on the street party,” said W.E. Sullivan’s owner, Lauren Blasek.

W.E. Sullivan’s will open at 9 a.m. Thursday for breakfast and drinks with their its annual St. Patrick’s Day block party starting at noon. Blasek said closing down the road gives the celebration a more community-like atmosphere.

“Definitely more space for people to be, it creates additional spaces for us to have live music outside and have a stage, extra bar space, extra restrooms,” Blasek said. “It creates more an atmosphere to wander up and down the street and go to all of the businesses in the Heights, and experience everything the Heights has to offer.”

Blasek said they’ve been prepping all-week for their biggest business day of the year.

“Lots of deliveries coming in this week, lots of corned beef being cooked, I think we did over 700lbs this year,” Blasek said.

Next door to Sullivan’s, Cayenne will open Thursday at 11 a.m. for lunch. The Mexican eatery is giving their meals a taste of Irish cuisine.

“We added a corned beef taco, green margaritas. Just super excited to see everyone come out,” said Director of Operations for Spice Hospitality Alecia Hiatt.

Hiatt said they’re expecting and prepared for a large crowd.

“We’re stocking and staffing like a Saturday, extra prep, extra margaritas, extra beer; making sure everybody has a good time,” Hiatt said. “We love it when it’s busy, that’s when we thrive.”

Peoria Heights Police said there will be “substantial” police presence to ensure a safe and fun celebration.