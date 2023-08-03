PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — Cold water was thrown on a potential partnership between Peoria Heights and Peoria Fire Department.

In the proposed partnership, Peoria Fire Department would aid the volunteer-based Peoria Heights Fire Department for quicker response times. On Tuesday, the Peoria Heights Board of Trustees reversed an earlier decision to work on the concept.

Peoria Heights Interim Fire Chief Matt Schadt said his department’s membership “would rather see Peoria Heights tax dollars be used to fund a duty crew and more paid staff in-house.”

Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger chalked it up to small town politics.

“It’s a small town, it’s a small community. They’re trying to preserve their volunteer fire department…It’s an extremely sensitive topic. We’re not surprised the town is trying to rally. That makes sense,” he said.

Sollberger said he said still hopes things will work out.

“Let’s stay on point. Let’s stay professional. You asked us for a proposal. Why did you ask us for a proposal? Because you have a need. We’re hinging all our decisions based off public safety, and that’s it,” he said.

Sollberger said the draft contract should be finished in about a week. Both sides will be able to review the proposal at the next trustee meeting in two weeks.

Calls and emails to Peoria Heights mayor, village administrator and multiple trustees were not returned.