Illinois State Fair canceled due to coronavirus concerns
Peoria Heights sees results from their coronavirus mortgage/lease grant program

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Heights announced the final numbers for their mortgage/lease loan program to help businesses affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic Friday.

The Grants gave more than $110,000 to 82 Peoria Heights businesses. On average each business received $1,280 to help businesses that had been shuddered since March pay their bills.

Peoria Heights Village Administrator Dustin Sutton said they received many compliments about the program.

“We’ve received quite a few compliments from our business leaders that Village leaders were willing to step up, to be a safety net, when their situations seemed most dire,” Sutton said.

Of the businesses that received the grants, 55 percent were service industry like restaurants, and 41 percent were retail.

Peoria’s Heights had prepared $330,000 from funds generated from the Heights two Business Development Districts for the program. All unused funds will return to their designated accounts to be used for their originally intended purpose.

