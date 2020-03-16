Peoria Heights shops prepare for slower business

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — The streets are bare and shops are closing in Peoria Heights.

Sunday, Gov. JB Pritzker forced restaurants and bars to shutdown dine-in services in efforts to slow down the spread of COVID-19. Local owners said they are changing sales tactics to accommodate these changes so they aren’t forced to shut down.

“These people aren’t out,” Exhibit A Gallery Owner Barb Milaccio said. “They aren’t shopping. They aren’t eating at the restaurants because they aren’t able to at the moment. So we just ask that you please support us. Shop small. Shop local.”

Employers aren’t the only ones affected by the pandemic. Hearth Owner Hugh Higgins said he has 14 employees, but now at least four them will have to file for unemployment.

“It’s going to be tough but fortunately we are going to take a couple of steps to keep our employees employed for as much as possible. We are going to start doing to-go orders for curbside pickup. We are also going to deliver. We have never done delivery before,” he said.

Two shops, So Chic Boutique and Olio & Vino, are closed until the end of March because of slowed business. Milaccio said patrons can still shop from Exhibit A Gallery, but she will consider delivery and online payments to keep her business open.

She also said buying gift cards and using them after the virus is contained will help save local businesses.