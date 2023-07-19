PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Heights Board of Trustees voted four to three on Tuesday to contract with Peoria Fire Department for complementary services to the village’s existing volunteer firefighter force.

It was a close decision, with Mayor Michael Phelan acting as the deciding vote.

“This is not the Peoria Fire Department trying to dissolve the volunteer fire department in Peoria Heights. The way this is being formed now is we’re trying to strengthen it,” said Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger.

Sollberger said these conversations have been going on since 2019, so it’s not a new concept.

“This isn’t something that spurred on over the last few months. Volunteerism in the US is down, it’s declining, its unfortunate but its real,” said Sollberger.

Peoria Heights Trustee Matt Wigginton, who voted “yes” for the contract, said it’s a “win-win” for residents.

“We will get two responding departments to our fires and calls. They will get four-minute response times for the large majority of our residents here and they’ll also have our volunteer Fire Department, 106 years of serving our village, both responding to emergency situations for our citizens,” he said.

But Trustee Brandon Wisenburg was not convinced, voting “no” on the agreement. He said it could “destabilize morale” among the village’s volunteer firefighters.

“The sentiment is if a contract with the city of Peoria is signed, that our volunteer firefighters would just walk away at that point, just resign…I believe it would make recruiting new volunteers almost impossible. Like, why would you volunteer your time? When you know the Village of Peoria Heights is paying another government to provide fire services,” he said.

Wisenburg said the existing mutual aid agreement, where nearby fire agencies provide additional manpower upon request, is good enough.

“So if we need them, we call them now at no cost. Half of our board thinks that we should pay for something that no other department pays for…I would definitely be open to the idea of doing a duty crew in the village of Peoria Heights, where we hire part-time firefighters,” he said.

Wigginton said the new agreement is more beneficial for speed, as every second counts during a fire response.

“This guarantees that we are going to be first…So previously we’ve had our volunteers go out to the fire and then assess the situation and then other mutual aid would respond this way,” said Wiggington. “We get both responding at the same time, and we can immediately start fighting those fires upon arrival. So it basically ensures that when seconds and minutes matter, our citizens are going to have the best service.”

Wigginton also pushed back against arguments regarding Peoria pushing out Peoria Heights firefighters.

“We have our own identity. And I don’t think that contracting for service with the Peoria Fire Department erases our history. I don’t think it erases our identity. I think it just improves upon our already established model,” he said.

Sollberger said at the end of the day, they are focused on maximizing public safety.

“This is a good thing. I do understand the sensitivity of nostalgia, you have tradition. But what we cannot do is hinge public safety on that…We’re excited for this and the potential of this endeavor. As long as we stay focused on the positive I think we can come to a very good contract,” he said.

Lawyers for the two communities are hammering out the details of the contract which could take about a month. The contract will then be presented for approval to Peoria Heights Board of Trustees and Peoria City Council.

“Even though I’m opposed to the contract I’m looking at it with an open mind,” said Wisenburg. “But I ultimately think that the village of Peoria Heights needs to remain independent. And if there’s investments that need to be made in our public safety, we should make them in the services of Peoria Heights and not the city of Peoria.”