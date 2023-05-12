PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — Prospect Road in Peoria Heights, between the streets of Samuel and Kelly, will host a fine arts fair tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A total of 55 artists will show their work, and the event is sponsored by the Peoria Heights Arts Collaborative and the Village of Peoria Heights. They hope to promote arts in the community.

Maggie Martino, who coordinates the event, said that they want to have the fair in the “Heart of the Heights” on Prospect Road, amidst the shops and restaurants. There will be live music and children’s activities as well. Martino says that she hopes the community can come out and support the artists.

“We hope people come and see the diversity of art in our area, and get an appreciation for the arts,” Martino said.

In addition to traditional paintings, other types of art on display will include ceramics, jewelry, wood, textiles, and metals.