PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — For nearly two hours, members of the Peoria Heights Village Board of Trustees heard about a possible future or, lack therefore, of their volunteer fire department.

And while no decision was rendered and no vote is scheduled, it’s pretty clear that some members of the eight-person board are clearly set against eliminating the volunteer component.

“I will come out and say, straight up, as the chairman of the public safety committee, I am not for the discontinuation of the volunteer fire department,” said Trustee Matt Wigginton.

That was met with cheers from the nearly 50 people who came to the mid-day meeting at the village hall. The special meeting was called after trustees wanted more information about possibly hiring the city of Peoria’s fire department to cover fire calls within the village.

Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger said his department would be willing to contract with the village to provide services. Each apparatus, be it an engine or truck or a rescue squad, would cost $750. A working fire would likely be close to $5,000 given the amount of resources involved.

A typical fire call — food burning on the stove or a small grass fire — would cost substantially less. Overall, the cost of the annual contract would be likely around $300,000 though it could be more if there were more calls. That, Sollberger said, didn’t include emergency medical services.

Those are currently provided by the volunteers and Advanced Medical Transport which has been contracting with the village since 2014.

Cost was a big deal for the trustees, especially Brandon Wisenburg, who was staunchly in favor of keeping the volunteers. He noted the village has issues but they “weren’t Peoria’s issues.” He worried the village would be put on the back burner if the contract was signed between the city and the Heights.

Wigginton pushed for a possible “hybrid” where the village would keep using its volunteers and when needed, use the city and then compensate Peoria for the costs.

“All that we have heard is it’s either this or that,” he said. “I think we can do both. I think we can continue the professional service we get from our volunteers but also seek the service of Peoria’s firefighters as well.”

The Heights has had issues for a few years getting enough volunteers to fully staff its department. The matter came to a head a few years ago when their fire chief, at the time, Greg Walters, retired. Since then, the department has opted to use some paid firefighters.

Sollberger noted that while the two departments have gotten along well in the past, it was a strain at times given that the Heights sometimes waited to call the city’s fire department, choosing instead to call other volunteer units.

Trustee Sarah Devore noted the village often uses the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System or MABAS to reach out to other departments and wondered aloud if they had used their allotment. There isn’t such a thing officially but Sollberger noted that it was getting close in reality as his department was concerned about the “consistency” of the calls.

Other questions about the possibility of forming a fire protection district were raised. That would require a referendum and possibly up to two years to see any tax revenue. Also, there was a question about whether the village could, legally, even get rid of its fire department.

Those questions and others are likely to be researched and answered at the village board’s next meeting in mid-July.