Peoria Heights uses chocolate to bring in holiday shoppers

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Heights hosted “Chocolate in the Heights” on Saturday. Businesses along Prospect Road had chocolate-themed incentives to lure in shoppers.

Incentives included a free chocolate-flavored wine tasting at Olio & Vino.

“Chocolate in the heights is probably one of the busiest shopping days of the season,” Stephanie Brott, owner of Olio & Vino, said.

The store was full of masked shoppers. One shopper, Courtney Loughrey, said she loved to continue supporting the local Peoria Heights businesses amid the pandemic.

“I just feel like everyone is really struggling right now with COVID,” Laughrey said, “and we’ve come here for years, we’ve shopped here for years, and we just want to support everyone that’s local.”

A couple of doors down is Exhibit A Gallery, celebrating 25 years since opening their doors. Owner Barb Milaccio said that she typically makes “Chocolate in the Heights” a big event with fresh-baked goods. This year, however, she scaled it back to keep herself and her customers safe. She kept a bowl of chocolate near the entrance of the gallery.

“Chocolate in the heights is a wonderful way in the holidays to bring people out,” Milaccio said. “What better than to shop local?”

The Nook gift shop sits on the corner of N. Prospect Rd. and E. Seiberling Ave. The local gift shop offered 25 percent off all chocolates and had free samples at the register for customers.

“Any time there’s an event up here it helps tremendously,” Michelle Adams, manager at The Nook, said. “They do a lot of social media buzz about it, and it just gets people out and excited about coming to the heights and shopping.”

Events and updates about Peoria Heights can be found on their Facebook Page.