Peoria Heights water issue resolved

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — The water superintendent of Peoria Heights said the manganese levels in drinking water have been addressed and resolved.

Back in November, the village’s water tested three times higher than the state manganese limit of 0.15mL/L.

Chris Chandler, water superintendent for Peoria Heights, said one of the five wells used by the village for drinking water tested high.

“Just one of our wells just happened to draw a little more than it normally would, so it just takes a mixture of different water sources to bring that manganese level down,” he said.

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency stated water sampled in December showed manganese levels decreased. If first quarter 2022 samples, remain below the state limit, the village will return to compliance, per the EPA.

Manganese is a natural mineral found in water and the human body. Long term exposure can affect memory and motor skills.