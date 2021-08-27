Peoria heroin dealer sentenced to more than 13 years in federal prison

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was sentenced to 158 months in federal prison for distributing heroin Thursday.

36-year-old John M. Henigan pled guilty to three counts of distribution of heroin in 2020. Henigan sold the drugs to a police informant in the fall of 2017.

According to testimony, Henigan was a significant heroin dealer in the Peoria area. Henigan’s history of heroin trafficking dates back to 2015 and involves more than 880 grams of heroin, as well as crack cocaine.

Court documents revealed several of the crack cocaine and heroin customers he sold drugs to throughout the years have since overdosed and died. The district court determined that he caused the overdose death of a Washington, IL. man in April 2016.

“This case starkly demonstrates what drug dealers can expect when they choose to sell poisonous drugs into our communities,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Douglas J. Quivey. “Our office commends the Pekin Police Department’s dedication and perseverance in working up the chain to target high-level drug dealers in our community. Their collaboration with DEA is a successful example of leveraging the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against drug dealers who profit off other people’s serious and tragic additions.”

Evidence that was taken from Henigan’s phone also showed he brokered sales of stolen firearms. U.S. District Court Judge Joe Billy McDade described Henigan’s involvement with trafficking stolen firearms as unjustifiable.

Henigan has remained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals since his arrest.

The Pekin Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case with the assistance of the Morton Police Department and the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Katherine Legge represented the government in the prosecution.