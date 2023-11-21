PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bradley University has received a $3.66 million scholarship grant for Peoria Public Schools graduates.

The gift, made by Bradley alumnus Gregory Miller, Class of 1962, was provided through his estate as a legacy to his own educational experiences at Peoria High School and Bradley University in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

“This is a wonderful gift for Bradley that will benefit generations of public school students in Peoria,” said BU President Stephen Standifird. “Greg Miller grew up in Peoria, graduated from Bradley, and went on to lead a life of meaning and purpose, while never forgetting his roots and how it all started.

“I am profoundly grateful for his vision and generosity in establishing The Gregory Miller Scholarship Endowment,” he said.

After graduating from Bradley, Miller served his country as a member of the U.S. Coast Guard, finished flight school training in 1963, and concluded his active service in 1967. During his subsequent career as a commercial airline pilot, Miller worked for National Airlines, Pan American Airlines, and Delta Airlines, before retiring in 1997 as Capt. Gregory Miller.

“The Miller Scholarship Endowment will further enhance opportunities for Peoria Public School graduates to chart their own paths similar to Greg’s, from Peoria, to Bradley and beyond,” said D.J. Menifee, who works in the university’s enrollment and marketing division. “A scholarship opportunity like this is invaluable to the university as we look to build upon our historically strong ties with the local community and provide opportunities for students who seek a Bradley education.”

The creation of this endowed scholarship continues the long tradition of Bradley alumni making a difference in the lives of the university’s students and faculty, the school said in a news release.