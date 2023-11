PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria High School Football team has forfeited its 2023 victories on Thursday.

According to a Peoria Public Schools news release, the Illinois High School Association ruled that two of the Peoria High football players from the 2023 season were ineligible.

Due to the player’s ineligibility, Peoria High is forfeiting the seven games they played this fall.

Peoria High School Athletic Director Brien Dunphy is expected to make a statement soon.

This Story will be updated.