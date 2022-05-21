PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One Peoria High School senior graduated valedictorian of his class at just the age of 16, Saturday, May 21.

Across Peoria Saturday, Peoria Public high schools celebrated the end of hundreds of seniors’ high school careers. At Peoria High School, more than 300 graduates line up in the gym to receive their diplomas.

Many students were sent off by faculty with honors and recognition, including valedictorian Justus Omowumi. Omowumi is the youngest person to graduate from Peoria High School this year.

Omowumi said he’s excited to reach this goal after all his hard work. He says he’s thankful for the teachers and family that supported him and for being together with his classmates on this special day.

“I’m very proud of every single one of my peers graduating today,” Omowumi said. “I’m glad we walked through all of this and glad we came out graduating and happy.”

Omowumi will be attending the University of Illinois to study biology. He said he hopes to become a neurosurgeon one day.